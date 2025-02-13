Upstate New York Schools Prepare For Battle, Face Massive Change

Two Upstate New York colleges are preparing for battle. The loser will have to make a big change.

Late last month, Marist College changed its name.

Marist College Becomes Marist University

Late last month, Marist College officially became Marist University.

The goal of this switch is to highlight the college's efforts to be a more progressive and global institution while also introducing the school to a larger audience.

More changes are possible this week, depending on the outcome of two upcoming sporting events.

Marist Battle Siena In Men's And Women's Basketball

This week, Marist and Siena square off in Men's and Women's Basketball

Marist women's basketball welcomes MAAC rivals Siena to Poughkeepsie on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. inside of McCann Arena.

Siena downed Marist 62-47 in the team's previous meeting this season, in Loudonville on Jan. 30, 2025.

The men's square off the next day, Friday, Feb. 14 at Siena College. Marist edged Siena Basketball 72-67 in front of a sellout crowd at McCann Arena earlier this season.

Bet Made For Upcoming Basketball Games

This time around the Route 9 Rivalry (hat-tip to Marist broadcaster Geoff Brault) is really heating up. That's because the two schools have made a bet for the upcoming "epic" showdown.

