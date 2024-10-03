Upstate New York School Worker “Reassigned” Following Viral Video

A Hudson Valley school district has been "reassigned" after a worker may have been caught on video "To Catch a Predator" style.

Viral videos alleges a Hudson Valley custodian was trying to meet up with a teenage girl.

Sullivan County, New York Custodian Seen On Video

The video alleges a Monticello Central School District custodian "came to meet a 14-year-old girl" around midnight to "buy her White Claws and hang out where she lives." It's not clear where the videos were recorded.

In one video the man confirms he's a "janitor" at a "high school."

The Monticello Central School District soon released a statement confirming they are aware of the videos.

"We have been made aware of a video that shows an employee who appears to be seeking a rendezvous with a minor. We are presently investigating the matter and have reported it to law enforcement," Monticello Central School District Superintendent of Schools Matthew Evans stated.

Supporters Say He Was Trying To Help A Girl Who Said She Was Homeless

According to the video, the man thought he was meeting up with a teenage girl, but was met with a adult who he was really communicating with.

Supports for the custodian say he was tricked. One supporter said the person texting him told him she was "homeless with not parents and needed help."

"The 'girl' stated she had no guardian. He was going to try to help find someone. He clearly states that. There was no sexual conversation between them," another supporter stated.

Monticello, New York Custodian Reassigned

Police have yet to comment. Superintendent Evans confirmed the employee has been reassigned as the investigation continues.

"The employee has been reassigned to home while we conduct our investigation," Evans added in his statement. "At this time, we have no information or evidence of any transgressions or alleged crimes towards any Monticello CSD student related to this matter. We will, however, conduct a full investigation and take all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff."

