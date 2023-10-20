Upstate New York School District Honors Tragic Loss Of Classmate

An Upstate New York community is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old high school student.

One Upstate New York student is dead and another is injured.

Student Killed In Crash In Upstate New York

The Columbia County Sheriff's office responded to a fatal single-car crash in Hillsdale, New York just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police believe Taconic Hills High School student Landon Delease was driving with Richard Jennings III in the passenger's seat. The teens were heading north on Hunt Road.

For an unknown reason Delease's vehicle crossed over into the southbound lane, left the road, and hit a tree, police say.

Delease and Hunt were both thrown from the vehicle.

Taconic Hills Junior Killed In Crash

Delease, 17, of Hillsdale was pronounced dead on the scene.

He was a Junior at Taconic Hills, according to his obituary. His senior class started the fundraising campaign to help Landon's family.

"Landon passed away after a tragic car accident. This was very shocking to both friends and family. We are hoping to raise money to give to Landon’s family in honor of his memory to help pay for any costs necessary," the GoFundMe states.

As of this writing, over $13,000 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate.

Landon searched for over a year to find a 1997 Ford F250 diesel that he brought home and got running with his own two hands, according to his obituary.

"Trucks, hunting, and farming were his passions," his obituary states. "He took up welding as a hobby and would tinker with any motor. He was also an avid hunter that also enjoyed finding sheds and just being outdoors. Landon was a country boy through and through. He was also an excellent corn hole player and wasn’t too terrible at basketball in his cowboy boots."

Teen From Hillsdale, New York Injured

Jennings, also 17 from Hillsdale, was taken by Albany Med Flight to Albany Medical Center. He's being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. His condition wasn't released.

Cause of Fatal Crash

Police told News 10 from Albany that they believe speed led to the fatal crash.

There were no signs that drugs or alcohol played a role, officials say.

