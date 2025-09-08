More Upstate New York Residents Exposed To Fatal Disease

A wild animal in the Hudson Valley reportedly attacked a human, exposing that person to a disease that kills almost all without prompt treatment.

Upstate New York officials confirmed a human was exposed to rabies from a rabid animal.

Rabid Raccoon Confirmed In Sullivan County, New York

Google Google loading...

The Sullivan County Department of Public Health tells Hudson Valley Post that a raccoon in the Wurtsboro area tested positive for the rabies virus.

Officials also confirmed a human was exposed to the rabid raccoon.

"This is the third confirmed human exposure incident involving a laboratory-confirmed rabid animal this year. These are ONLY animals that were able to be tested after being in contact with a human," Sullivan County Department of Public Health told Hudson Valley Post.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

More details about the "human exposure incident" weren't released.

Canva Canva loading...

Health officials say humans can be exposed to rabies if saliva or nervous tissue from an infected animal gets into your system. That can happen through a bite, scratch, or even contact with broken skin, open wounds, or your eyes, nose, or mouth.

Rabies is a potentially fatal disease. The only way to get it is through a bite from a sick animal or saliva in an open wound, officials say.

"The rabies virus infects the central nervous system. If a person does not receive the appropriate medical care after a potential rabies exposure, the virus can cause disease in the brain, ultimately resulting in death," the CDC states.

Animals in Which Rabies is Most Commonly Found

Rabies is most commonly found in these animals.

Animals in Which Rabies is Most Commonly Found According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in North America rabies is most commonly found in bats, skunks, raccoons, foxes, and mongoose. It is also found in cats, cattle, and dogs. The CDC says that rabid bats have been found in every state except for Hawaii. Rabid mongoose have been found in Puerto Rico.

Rabies is easily transmitted from animals to other animals, including human beings. Human cases are rare in the United States, but deadly if not caught in time. Gallery Credit: Kristine Bellino

Once symptoms begin, rabies is nearly 100 percent fatal. Less than 10 people worldwide have survived after symptoms start.

"Rabies occurs commonly throughout New York State, with the vast majority of cases occurring in raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, and woodchucks. Avoiding contact is your absolute best way of protecting yourself from this fatal disease."

Rabies Vaccine Clinics In Sullivan County

Canva Canva loading...

A regularly scheduled vaccination clinic is being held on October 8 at the Monticello Firehouse. It is free to all Sullivan County residents,

Another free clinic is being planned for the Wurtsboro area. The date is still TBD.

Keep Reading:

10 Exotic Pets That You Can Legally Own in New York State

10 Exotic Animals You Can Legally Have as Pets In New York Looking for an exotic pet in New York State? Here are 8 animals you can legally have. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Five Exotic Pets That You Can Own in Upstate New York