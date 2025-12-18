Upstate New York Man Vanishes After Crash, Ending Turns Grim

A late-night crash in Upstate New York sparked a massive search for the driver who went missing.

New York State Police started searching for 41-year-old Matthew P. Adams, age 41, of Oswegatchie, St. Lawrence County, last week.

Upstate New York Man Goes Missing After Car Crash

Fate Of Many Car Dealerships Unknown As Auto Industry Crisis Debated In DC Getty Images loading...

He was not heard from after a car accident on Dec. 10 around 3 a.m.

Adams crashed his 1998 blue Chevrolet pickup truck into a guide rail on State Route 3 in the town of Clifton.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The truck was later found unoccupied.

DEC Joins Search

New York State Police searched the area and interviewed several people with no luck. The next day, the DEC and the Cranberry Lake Fire Department joined the search.

The search centered around the crash site along State Route 3.

Missing Man Found Dead

French Family Funeral Home French Family Funeral Home loading...

During the search, first responders found a dead man on a trail approximately one mile from the collision scene.

The body was soon identified as Adams. His body was transported to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where an autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death.

As of this writing, foul play isn't expected and no charges have been filed.

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York

6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young