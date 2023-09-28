Upstate New York: Man ‘I Tried To Kill My Mother’ In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man is accused of slicing his mother's neck with a kitchen knife in an attempt to "kill" his mother.

An Ellenville man is indicted by an Ulster County grand jury for attempting to kill his mother, officials say.

Ulster County, New York Man Indicted For Attempted Murder

On Wednesday, the Ulster County District Attorney's Office announced an Ulster County Grand Jury indicted 35-year-old Jordan Cutler of Ellenville, New York for attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, and strangulation in the first degree, all felonies.

Police responded to 19 Roslyn Street in the Village of Ellenville, New York on Sept. 20 following a report for a domestic incident.

Ellenville, New York Man Told Police He Tried To Kill Mom

Cutler allegedly choked his mother and cut her neck with a kitchen knife.

According to the Ulster County DA's office, when the Village of Ellenville Police Department responded to the Ulster County home Cutler told officers.

“I tried to kill my mother.”

The mother was rushed to Ellenville Regional Hospital and later airlifted to Westchester Medical Center. She is expected to recover, officials say.

Sent To Ulster County Jail With No Bail

Cutler was remanded without bail to Ulster County Court.

