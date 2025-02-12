Upstate New York Hotspot Is Most Romantic In America

It turns out the Hudson Valley has got "love locked down." One revenue in the region can "make your rom-com dreams a reality."

Valentine Day's in 2025 falls on a Friday. That mean couple's across the Hudson Valley can make this upcoming weekend full of love.

Major Snowstorm May Ruin Valentine’s Weekend In The Hudson Valley

Canva Canva loading...

Unforunalty, a major snowstorm may ruin your Valentine's Weekend plans in the Hudson Valley. Below are the predicted snowfall totals for counties in the Hudson Valley.

According to The Weather Channel, one local county may end up with nearly a foot of snow.

New Paltz, New York Hotspot One Of the Most Romantic Places In America

Condo residents in New Paltz, NY recently woke up to find white supremacist propaganda stickered on their cars (Google) Condo residents in New Paltz, NY recently woke up to find white supremacist propaganda stickered on their cars (Google) loading...

If the snow doesn't fall, or if you head out on Friday before the expected storm, our friends at TimeOut just released the 21 Best romantic getaways in the U.S.

Only one place from New York State made the list. But our readers in the Hudson Valley won't have to travel far to enjoy one of America's most romantic spots.

Mohonk Mountain House Honored

provided by Ulster County Chamber provided by Ulster County Chamber loading...

Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz ranked as the 7th most romantic place in America.

"Head here for romantic Victorian rooms with wood-burning fireplaces, outstanding views from surrounding trails, live music, and events. The resort hosts occasional "Romantic Couples' Weekends" with love-themed activities for you and your beau," TimeOut writes about Mohonk Mountain House.

As of this writing, Mohonk Mountain House has rooms open for this weekend. However, if you're looking for a romantic restaurants, or other romantic hotels, we've got you covered.

27 Of The Most Romantic Restaurants In Upstate New York Going out on a dinner date can be very fun and exciting. However, it can be stressful. Where are some of the most romantic restaurants in Upstate New York?

We asked listeners all over social media to share where they thought the most romantic restaurants were. Here's 27 with the most votes and comments:

