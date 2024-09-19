Upstate New York Grandma Sets Grandkid’s Hudson Valley Home On Fire

An Upstate New York woman confessed to trying to set her grandchildren's Hudson Valley home on fire.

Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi announced that Itita Washington-Thompson, of Niagara, New York pleaded guilty in Dutchess County Court to attempted arson in the third degree, a class D felony.

Grandma Tries To Set Daughter's Poughkeepsie Home On Fire

Washington-Thompson tried to set her daughter's home on Hammersley Avenue, in the City of Poughkeepsie on fire on May 24. Officials say that her daughter and grandchildren were inside the home at the time.

"This case is a chilling example of how a domestic incident or dispute can escalate to dangerous extremes. The defendant's attempt to use arson to harm the victim is a violation of the law and a reckless disregard for public safety," District Attorney Anthony Parisi said.

Washington-Thompson tried to "intentionally damage" the home by "igniting an unknown accelerant and setting fire to the building."

"The defendant caused damage to the main entrance door, main entrance porch and some vegetation along the location," the Dutchess County DA's office stated in a press release.

The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office worked together to secure evidence and executed a search warrant on Washington-Thompson's car.

Gas was located in the car and Dutchess County Sheriff’s Deputy John O’Brien and his K9 Bolt found accelerant on the pants worn by the grandmother.

"I want to commend the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office for their exceptional work on this case. These agencies were instrumental in preventing any fatalities as result of this dangerous behavior and in bringing this matter to justice," Parisi added.

