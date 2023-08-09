Upstate New York Found In Tree 70 Feet Off The Ground

New York officials rushed to help after a Hudson Valley man climbed 70 feet up a tree.

On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review which highlights recent statewide Forest Ranger actions.

Wilderness Search: Hamlet of Rock Hill, Sullivan County, New York

On Aug. 3 at 7:55 p.m., Forest Rangers Quinones and Schweider responded to a call for a despondent subject in the Neversink River Unique Area.

Rangers and deputies from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office found the 46-year-old man from Wurtsboro about two hours later. The unnamed man was about 20 feet up a tree and did not answer when search crews called out to them, officials say.

Wurtsboro, New York Man Climbs Tree 70 Feet Off Ground, Refuses To Come Down

The man then climbed an additional 40 to 50 feet up the tree. He was about 70 feet off the ground as officials tried to convince him to come down.

Around 11 p.m. a friend and the Sullivan County Crisis Negotiation Team arrived to help.

Around 12:15 a.m. he climbed down the tree. Members of the Rock Hill Fire Department, Rangers, and Sullivan County Sheriff's Deputies then walked the man to the trailhead where he was taken by Rock Hill EMS to the hospital.

"Resources are available for those experiencing a mental health crisis or emotional distress - 988 is a free 24-hour hotline to call or text anywhere in New York," the DEC said in a press release.

