This Upstate New York Facility Is The 1st Of Its Kind Anywhere

A groundbreaking first-of-its-kind hospital just opened in New York. It's changing the way the state cares for children with complex needs.

Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Upstate New York to highlight a "first-of-its-kind" children's hospital.

First-of-Its-Kind Children's Hospital Coming To Sullivan County

Hochul attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Center for Discovery’s Children's Specialty Hospital in Rock Hill, New York, toured the facility, and spent time with a 12-year-old program participant and his family.

“Spending time with the children, families, and staff at The Center for Discovery’s Children's Specialty Hospital is an important reminder of just how important investments in our health care system are,” Governor Hochul said.

This first of it's kind specialty children's hospital is dedicated to providing specialized short-term inpatient care to children and adolescents with complex disabilities, like autism.

The new hospital is designed for kids and teens ages 5 to 21 who have developmental disabilities and also need medical care. It’s designed for short-term stays—up to six months—where patients get full medical, behavioral, and clinical assessments.

The goal is to help these patients learn to thrive in their homes, schools, and communities. The facility has classrooms, a health clinic, sensory rooms, a therapeutic gym, a café, and a training kitchen.

Outside, there are walking trails, healing gardens, and even a “Food is Medicine” greenhouse.

When treatment ends, patients go home with a custom care plan. Families, caregivers, and schools also get hands-on training to deal with these children, and the hospital’s team stays involved to keep progress going.

“While Republicans in Washington continue to advance policies that jeopardize the health and safety of millions, here in New York, we will continue to stand up for our most vulnerable. We recognize the daily struggles faced by New Yorkers with complex developmental disabilities and their families, and will remain steadfast in supporting and providing assistance to the health care workforce that empowers them to lead more fulfilling lives," Hochul added.

