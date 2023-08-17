Upstate New York Couple Found Dead Inside Hudson Valley Home

Police continue to investigate to see if the public is in any danger after two people were found dead inside a home in the Hudson Valley.

Late Wednesday the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office confirmed two residents were found dead inside their home.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Deaths of Two Livingston Manor Residents

On Monday, August 14, at about 7:30 p.m., the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office was called to 641 DeBruce Road in Livingston Manor for a report of two people found dead inside a home.

At the home, deputies met the Livingston Manor Fire Department who cleared the building of any hazardous conditions.

Sullivan County Coroner Elton Harris responded and pronounced 50-year-old Brian Sprague and 60-year-old Diane Sprague dead. Police confirmed both lived at the home on DeBruce Road.

On Tuesday, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deputies performed a search warrant at the home in connection with the investigation into their deaths.

Police didn't release the results of the search warrant but advised the public it "appears" to be an "isolated incident and the public is not in any danger."

However, police note the investigation is continuing.

An autopsy was also performed on Tuesday. Officials are waiting for the results.

