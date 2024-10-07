Upstate New York City &#8220;Underrated, Full Of Award-Winning Eateries&#8221;

Upstate New York City “Underrated, Full Of Award-Winning Eateries”

Google

A major hometown in the Hudson Valley is being called one of the most "underrated" cities in America.

New York's first capital is receiving some high praise.

Kingston Has "Big" Restaurant Scene

NY Bridge Authority
loading...

A few years ago, Hudson Valley Post highlighted another article that highlighted Kingston's "big" restaurant scene.

The article highlights Frank Guido’s Little Italy, Savona’s Trattoria, Stella’s, LaFlorentina, Lola, Hoffman House Tavern, Top Taste, Mariner’s Harbor and Le Canard Enchaine.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Top Taste's chef and owner Albert Bartley was a semifinalist for the James Beard “Best Chef: New York” award. Le Canard Enchaine was highlighted for its French country dishes. The restaurant's owner and executive chef Jean Jacques Carquillat is a second-generation chef from France.

Kingston, New York Honored Again

TSM
loading...

The publication "Islands" says Kingston, New York is an "Underrated Riverside City."

In Kingston you'll find things like the oldest intersection in America, homes built before American Revolution and public buildings that date back to the early 1800s.

"This city is often overlooked by tourists in New York state, who are more likely to visit the Big Apple, Niagara Falls, the Finger Lakes, or head further upstate, " Islands states about Kingston.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"Underrated" Kingston "Full Of Award-Winning Eateries"

Google
loading...

The publication also praised the city in Ulster County for being "Full Of Award-Winning Eateries."

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Islands highlights:

  • Santa Fe

  • Top Taste (James Beard Award-nominated)

  • Eng's

  • Boice Bros Dairy

  • Restaurant Kinsley

  • Fabulous Lola

  • Stockade Tavern

  • Rosie General

  • Moonburger

  • Kyoto Sushi

  • First Capital Poke Bar

  • Kingston Bread + Bar

  • Mariner's Harbor

  • Ship to Shore

Google
loading...

Ship to Shore which opened up in the heart of Kingston's historic waterfront in 1998 was recently named one of the "15 Best Restaurants For Foodies In New York State" and an eatery "you have to visit in New York before you die."

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 100 Businesses

 

 

Keep Reading:

These Are the Top 4 Safest Cities in New York State

Do you think your city is safe? Below are not just the safest cities in all of New York State, but WalletHub says they are also some of the most secure in America.

Gallery Credit: WalletHub

27 of the Most Magnificent Landmarks Seen in Upstate New York

I've lived here my entire life, and I'm not sure I realized how beautiful the Empire State is. There's no shortage of stunning landscapes and breathtaking views throughout the great State of New York, especially this time of year!

It doesn't matter where you live, or where you travel, New York residents are never far from a gorgeous beach, a picturesque state park, or an awe-inspiring mountain.

In 2018, a photographer named Demetri Andritsakis made a 3-and-a-half-minute drone video called "Upstate New York By Air" that highlighted many of New York's breathtaking views.

Andritsakis submitted it to the 2018 New York State Fair Drone Film Festival, and deservedly so, he received a Gold Medal honor for his aerial work throughout upstate New York.

From the Adirondacks to the Catskills, Albany to Buffalo, and everything worth seeing, check out these spectacular pictures featuring 27 of the most magnificent landmarks in Upstate New York.

Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany

Filed Under: Kingston, New York News
Categories: Hudson Valley News, Ulster County

More From Hudson Valley Post