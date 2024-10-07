Upstate New York City “Underrated, Full Of Award-Winning Eateries”

A major hometown in the Hudson Valley is being called one of the most "underrated" cities in America.

New York's first capital is receiving some high praise.

Kingston Has "Big" Restaurant Scene

A few years ago, Hudson Valley Post highlighted another article that highlighted Kingston's "big" restaurant scene.

The article highlights Frank Guido’s Little Italy, Savona’s Trattoria, Stella’s, LaFlorentina, Lola, Hoffman House Tavern, Top Taste, Mariner’s Harbor and Le Canard Enchaine.

Top Taste's chef and owner Albert Bartley was a semifinalist for the James Beard “Best Chef: New York” award. Le Canard Enchaine was highlighted for its French country dishes. The restaurant's owner and executive chef Jean Jacques Carquillat is a second-generation chef from France.

Kingston, New York Honored Again

The publication "Islands" says Kingston, New York is an "Underrated Riverside City."

In Kingston you'll find things like the oldest intersection in America, homes built before American Revolution and public buildings that date back to the early 1800s.

"This city is often overlooked by tourists in New York state, who are more likely to visit the Big Apple, Niagara Falls, the Finger Lakes, or head further upstate, " Islands states about Kingston.

"Underrated" Kingston "Full Of Award-Winning Eateries"

The publication also praised the city in Ulster County for being "Full Of Award-Winning Eateries."

Islands highlights:

Santa Fe

Top Taste (James Beard Award-nominated)

Eng's

Boice Bros Dairy

Restaurant Kinsley

Fabulous Lola

Stockade Tavern

Rosie General

Moonburger

Kyoto Sushi

First Capital Poke Bar

Kingston Bread + Bar

Mariner's Harbor

Ship to Shore

Ship to Shore which opened up in the heart of Kingston's historic waterfront in 1998 was recently named one of the "15 Best Restaurants For Foodies In New York State" and an eatery "you have to visit in New York before you die."

