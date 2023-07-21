Update: Hudson Valley Woman Fatally Shot By Police in New York

New York officials released their findings after a Hudson Valley woman was fatally shot by police.

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation today released its report on the death of Jamie Feith in Hyde Park, Dutchess County.

Woman Fatally Shot By Police In Hyde Park, New York

Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Releases Report on Death

Following the investigation, New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation determined the Hyde Park police officer will avoid criminal charges.

A press release from New York Attorney General Letitia James' office states that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt the office's actions were justified.

"Following a thorough investigation, which included review of footage from a body-worn camera, interviews with witnesses, and evidence from the scene, OSI concluded that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officer who shot Ms. Feith was justified," the press release states.

In April of last year, police responded to a domestic call at Jamie Feith's North Cross Road home, where they separated her and a man. Feith then began acting erratically, grabbed a knife out of her pocket and resisted office, officials say.

The New York State AG's office stated the following about the altercation.

When asked to provide identification, Ms. Feith refused to cooperate and began acting erratically. Ms. Feith then took out a folding knife from her back pocket and pointed it at the HPPD officer. The officer wrestled Ms. Feith to the ground and tried to take the knife away, but she resisted and got back up, knife still in hand.

Ms. Feith proceeded to ignore repeated commands to drop the knife from the officers and trooper and continued to advance towards them with the knife in her hand. The officers attempted to subdue Ms. Feith with a taser, which was ineffective. During the ensuing struggle, one of the officers fired his service weapon and shot Ms. Feith. Emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene and performed life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful. Ms. Feith was pronounced dead, and officers recovered a knife at the scene.

