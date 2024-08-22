“Unsinkable” Superyacht Sinks: 2 From New York Among The Dead

A New Yorker and his wife are among the dead after the sinking of an "unsinkable" luxury superyacht.

The large vessel sank Monday off the coast of Sicily.

At Least 2 New Yorkers Missing After Superyacht Sinks In Italy

Several Missing As Yacht Sinks Off The Coast Of Palermo Getty Images loading...

The boat capsized during a storm Monday, with 22 passengers and crew on board. Reports say a waterspout hit the area and sunk the superyacht off the coast of Sicily.

The maker of the superyacht told Sky News the vessel was "unsinkable."

Officials say 22 people were onboard. At least 15 made it to a life raft.

New York City Lawyer, Wife On Board

New York City lawyer, 59-year-old Christopher Morvillo and his jewelry designer wife, Neda, were among the missing. Christopher is a partner at Clifford Chance, a multinational law firm based in Manhattan.

Christopher helped British tech tycoon Mike Lynch win a fraud trial. Lynch and his daughter were onboard, both went missing as well.

Missing New York City Lawery, Wife On Board Confirmed Dead

As of this writing, the bodies of five of the six missing passengers have been recovered, according to the Italian Coast Guard.

Divers recovered the bodies of Lynch, Christopher Morvillo, his wife and two others, Sky News reports. Lynch's 18-year-old daughter remains missing.

The yacht's chef was also reported deceased.

