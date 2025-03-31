Unexpected Twists Predicted For Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

Saturday was a preview of things to come for the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley weatherman Ben Noll took to Facebook to let his Hudson Valley followers know what to expect as March turns into April.

Mother Nature Can't Decided What To Do

On Saturday the Hudson Valley went from summer-like temps to winter-like temps in a few hours.

Many parts of the region enjoyed temperatures near 80 degrees, which quickly dropped to the 40s.

Noll says a “back door” cold front caused the weather to quickly change during the mid-to-late afternoon on Saturday.

"Mother Nature really can’t really decide what to do," Noll wrote. "April’s weather will start right where March left off in the Hudson Valley — inconsistent."

"Inconsistent" Weather Expected For Hudson Valley

The weather during the upcoming week will change from warm to chilly.

Below are the highs and lows expected for the region for the next week.

According to Noll, temps will drop over 20 degrees from Monday into Tuesday.

A major thunderstorm is possible for the region when the cold front moves in.

Temps will increase over 20 degrees from Wednesday into Thursday.

This coming weekend has the potential for "waves of rain and cool temperatures."

Noll does note this time of year the weather can be very unpredictable.

"The changeable nature of the weather this time of the year tends to be associated with lower predictability, especially more than 3 or 4 days away," Noll notes.

