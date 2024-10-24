Underage Driver Fatally Hits Hudson Valley Man In Kiryas Joel, New York

A 13-year-old driving a minivan fatally hit a Hudson Valley man with a minivan.

On Wednesday, New York State Police confirmed an investigation into a fatal accident involving a 13-year-old in Orange County, New York.

New York State Police are investigating a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the village of Kiryas Joel in the town of Monroe, New York

State Police continue to look into a tragic accident in Orange County that left a man dead.

On Tuesday, October 22, at approximately 8:54 p.m., New York State Police troopers from the Monroe barracks responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the village of Kiryas Joel in the town of Monroe, NY.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 13-year-old was backing a 2024 Honda Odyssey into the driveway of a home. While trying to back up the minivan, the unnamed 13-year-old rapidly accelerated striking the victim.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Abraham Moskovits of Kiryas Joel. He lived at the home, police say.

Moskovits was removed from underneath the vehicle and was rushed to a hospital but couldn't be saved.

"Moskovits was extricated from underneath the vehicle. EMS performed life-saving measures and Moskovits was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Rockland County, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries,' New York State Police stated in the press release.

Police are continuing to investigate.

