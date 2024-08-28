‘Ultra’ Cheap Airline Offering $19 Flights From New York State

&#8216;Ultra&#8217; Cheap Airline Offering $19 Flights From New York State

Frontier Airlines

A very cheap airline is adding new flights from New York to Florida and other hotspots for just $19.

Frontier Airlines on Tuesday announced 11 new routes across 15 airports will start this fall.

Frontier
"Ultra-low fare carrier" Frontier Airlines reports the 11 new flights across 15 airports will launch in October and November and to celebrate "America’s Greenest Airline" is offering fares as low as $19.

“As consumers look ahead to the fall and winter months and make their holiday plans, we are thrilled to once again expand our roster of convenient and affordable travel options,” Frontier Airlines Vice President of network and operations design Josh Flyr told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

Two New York Area airports are included in this promotion!

New service from John F. Kennedy International Airport

Getty Images
  • New Flight: JFK Airport To Orlando
  • Flights Start: October 27
  • Intro Fare: $29
  • Flight Frequency: Daily

  • New Flight: JFK Airport To Tampa
  • Flights Start: October 27
  • Intro Fare: $19
  • Flight Frequency: Daily

New service from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR):

Newark Liberty International Airport (Bud McCormick)
  • New Flight: Newark Airpot To Atlanta
  • Flights Start: Nov. 4
  • Intro Fare: $19
  • Flight Frequency: Daily

Frontier Airlines also flies out of Buffalo, Syracuse, Long Island and LaGuardia Airport

