Ulster County Sub Shop Reportedly Closed 15 Months After Opening

A sub shop that opened in Kingston, NY back in January 2022 is now reportedly closed.

A new sub-shop arrived in Kingston, NY back in January of 2022, with area residents excited about the new restaurant, as it wasn't a typical sub-shop chain. A Cody Lynch had taken to social media and the Ulster Chamber Eateries United Facebook group raving about the sandwich shop.

"Stopped in at Paulie Boy Hero Shop today for the soft opening. Kingston Beef Sandwich was excellent. Super soft bread, tender beef, Swiss and the mysterious tiger sauce. Yummy. Thanks Nick"

The shop apparently closed suddenly, with no explanation given, leaving customers wondering what happened.

Paulie Boy Hero Shop opened in January last year, and the business posted about their very first sale a week after its opening, thanking everyone for an amazing first week at the Kingston Plaza.

The shop had been pretty active on social media via their official Facebook page, up until June of this year, when the business posted what appears to be their final post. Comments on the post as recent as last week have customers wondering what happened to the business, as it reportedly closed its doors.

Get our free mobile app

Facebook Facebook loading...

Comments on the posting from customers have gone unanswered. We tried calling the business and the number has been disconnected, confirming the closing, as does the business listing on DoorDash which lists the business as closed. Sad to see another Hudson Valley area business close its doors.