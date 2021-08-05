With the Delta COVID variant on the rise more and more Hudson Valley businesses are having to adjust how they are doing business. Yesterday the Rosendale Cafe announced that as of today (Thursday 8-5-2021) they will be going back to outdoor seating and takeout only.

They shared on their Facebook page with a post that started with "Dear Café Friends" the news that due to the rise in COVID cases in Ulster County that they will be no longer offering indoor seating. They are also requiring all patrons 2 years of age and older to wear a mask. The post also stated that they feel a responsibility to the community so for that reason they are making the policy change for now.

Rosendale is a small town locate in Ulster County, right on Route 32 just north of New Paltz and south of Kingston. The Rosendale Café is one of many small businesses located on Main Street in Rosendale. They are a family owned and operated restaurant and café that offers vegetarian friendly food, a warm atmosphere and according to their Facebook page "the best performing artists in the Hudson Valley".

The café will still be open for outdoor dining and takeout. They have had to change their operating hours based on limited staffing but they want everyone to know that they are open and hope that they will be able to re-open their indoor dining room soon.

The Rosendale Café is not the only business in our region to adopt new policies in light of the rise in COVID cases again. Last week Habitat of Dutchess County announced that everyone at their store, employees, volunteers and customers must now all wear masks in the store. With the CDC releasing numbers about cases and vaccines everyday many local businesses are having to make decisions on what to do over the next few weeks.

