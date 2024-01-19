‘Very High’ Levels of COVID Found In New York State Resident’s Poop

Health officials are worried because "very high" levels of COVID were found in wastewater across New York State.

Wastewater testing is revealing a surge of COVID-19 across the U.S., particularly in the Northeast, as well as in the South and West.

COVID Detected In New York State Wastewater

Abbey Mills Victorian Pumping Station Opens For Sewer Week 2016 Getty Images loading...

In September 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDC launched the National Wastewater Surveillance System to track the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in wastewater samples collected across the country.

Officials track COVID in wastewater so communities can act quickly to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The testing is a way to find out how prevalent the virus is in areas, even if people are showing no symptoms.

"People infected can shed the virus in their feces, even if they don’t have symptoms," the CDC states. "This allows wastewater surveillance to serve as an early warning that COVID-19 is spreading in a community.

"Very High Levels of COVID Found In New York State Wastewater

CDC CDC loading...

Viral activity in wastewater is currently "very high" in 35 states, including New York State, the CDC reports.

"Once health departments are aware, communities can act quickly to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Data from wastewater testing support public health mitigation strategies by providing additional crucial information about the prevalence of COVID-19 in a community," the CDD adds.

New COVID Variant Spreading In New York State

Rising Rivers And Tributaries Continue To Flood Southern Communities Getty Images loading...

A new variant is spreading in New York State that has some odd new symptoms. Health officials also just announced if you have any of these "red flag" symptoms you should seek medical treatment ASAP!

