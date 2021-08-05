Nearly 300,000 Hudson Valley Residents Have Gotten COVID

Cases of COVID are soaring across the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combatting COVID-19. 2.57 percent of all tests in the previous 24 hours came back positive and the state's 7-day positivity rate is 2.70 percent.

We cannot go back to where we were with COVID when the pandemic first struck - with the vaccine readily available and proven effective, there is no reason we should have to," Cuomo said. "If you haven't already, get your vaccination. It's safe, free and easily accessible."

In the Mid-Hudson Region, the 7-day positivity rate increased to 2.60 percent, up from 2.40 percent the previous day. Just one week ago the Hudson Valley's 7-day positivity rate was 1.72 percent.

On Tuesday, 3,115 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,144,333. A geographic breakdown for counties in the Hudson Valley is below:

Columbia County: 4 New Positive, 4,156 Total Positive

Dutchess County: 52 New Positive, 30,028 Total Positive

Greene County: 6 New Positive, 3,481 Total Positive

Orange County: 65 New Positive, 49,246 Total Positive

Putnam County: 9 New Positive, 10,792 Total Positive

Rockland County: 52 New Positive, 47,648 Total Positive

Sullivan County: 15 New Positive, 6,827 Total Positive

Ulster County: 16 New Positive, 14,202 Total Positive

Westchester County: 139 New Positive, 131,996 Total Positive

