TSA Releases Essential New York Travel Rules You Must Know

The TSA released "essential info" about new REAL ID rules across area airports.

The TSA took to social media to share key information on Wednesday, the day the REAL ID requirements for air travel officially went into effect.

REAL ID Rules Now In Effect At All Airports.

"REAL ID implementation begins TODAY. Here’s the essential info you need for safe and secure travel as we begin enforcing the REAL ID law at airports across the country," the Transportation Security Administration wrote on Facebook.

The TSA says state-issued driver's licenses and IDs not REAL or Enhanced will no longer be accepted as valid forms of identification at airports.

TSA: Essential Info You Need For Safe And Secure Travel

Below are the "essential" tips the TSA says you should know regarding new rules.

Only 45 Percent Of New Yorkers Have REAL ID

As of now, New Yorkers without a REAL ID will still be able to fly but will go through additional security screening.

Stats show in New York only 45 percent of residents have a REAL ID while just 19 percent of New Jersey residents have theirs.

It's unclear at what point folks without a REAL ID will be unable to fly.

