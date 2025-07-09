TSA Ends Annoying 20-Year Rule At All New York Airports

Flying just got a whole lot easier. TSA quietly changed a rule that’s been around for nearly 20 years — and it’s already in effect at every New York airport.

Earlier this week, news leaked that the TSA was testing ending it's shoe removal policy at some airport security checkpoints.

TSA Testing New Shoe Policy

An internal memo told security officers that travelers wouldn't have to remove their shoes at several major airports, including New York's LaGuardia, Baltimore/Washington International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

The memo said they were testing the new policy in a soft launch at security checkpoints.

Homeland Security Ends Shoes-Off Travel Policy

That soft launch quickly became a hard launch at all airports, ending a nearly 20-year rule.

On Tuesday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed passengers traveling through all domestic airports can keep their shoes on while going through security screening at TSA checkpoints.

"Thanks to our cutting-edge technological advancements and multi-layered security approach, we are confident we can implement this change while maintaining the highest security standards," Noem stated in a press release.

Officials say this change will "drastically decrease passenger wait times" at security checkpoints, which will lead to a "more pleasant and efficient passenger experience."

The new rules are in effect across the nation and take effect immediately, officials say.

