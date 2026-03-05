President Trump “Failed Spectacularly” Trying To Help New Yorkers

Governor Hochul is taking a victory lap after a federal judge dealt a massive blow to the White House's plan for New Yorkers.

A federal judge is blocking the Trump administration's attempt to shut down New York City's congestion pricing program.

Congestion Pricing Is Here To Stay

Activists Demonstrate Against Governor Hochul's Congestion Pricing Plan Getty Images loading...

The controversial plan charges most drivers entering Manhattan below 60th Street $9.

Peak hours are from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekends. Tolls drop by 75 percent during off-peak hours. Drivers without EZ-Pass will be charged $13.50 by mail.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The Trump White House and U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy have demanded that New York State turn off the tolling cameras.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul continues to say that New York State has the right to control its traffic patterns, keep gridlock off our streets, and protect our clean air.

Judge Says Congestion Pricing Is Legal

New York City Explores Congestion Pricing Options To Ease Traffic Snarls Getty Images loading...

The federal judge agrees. The judge, who was actually appointed by Donald Trump, ruled this week that the first-in-the-nation tolling system is legal.

The ruling is a blow to residents from the Hudson Valley. Many commute into the city, and they find alternative options, like taking the train, to be a major inconvenience, or impossible, depending on their scheduled work hours.

Hudson Valley Post readers who are forced to pay the toll each day to get to work tell us that while they noticed less congestion at first, traffic appears to be back to normal.

Hochul Says Trump Has Failed "Spectacularly"

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Hochul maintains the program is delivering results as well as much-needed funds for the MTA.

“Congestion pricing has been a once-in-a-lifetime success story. In its first year, congestion pricing has yielded huge benefits: reduced gridlock, faster trips, safer streets, and cleaner air, all while unlocking critical funding for mass transit upgrades," Hochul stated after the judge's ruling.

She says President Donald Trump "failed".

"The judge's decision is clear: Donald Trump's unlawful attempts to trample on the self-governance of his home state have failed spectacularly. Congestion pricing is legal, it works, and it is here to stay. The cameras are staying on," Hochul added. "We won again."

Hochul: How Congestion Pricing Is Helping New York

Hochul: How Congestion Pricing Is Helping New York State

18 New Laws In New York For 2025

18 New Laws In New York For 2025 New laws in New York for 2025 introduce reforms in healthcare, workplace rights, and consumer protections. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

New York's 25 Highest Fastest Growing Jobs