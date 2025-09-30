New Yorkers Can’t Believe Foxes Are Living In Their Trees

Foxes are sneaking into yards and even making homes high in trees across New York. Learn how to keep them out before it’s too late.

Foxes in New York love to spend time in your yards, and even climb your trees!

5 Tips to Keep Foxes Out of Your New York Yard

More on how and why foxes are climbing trees follows these great tips on how to keep foxes out of your yard.

Did You Know That Foxes Can Climb Trees?

According to the New York State DEC, gray foxes, which are found across New York State, are the only canid (dogs, wolves, foxes, coyotes, and jackals) in North America that "regularly" climb trees.

"These foxes have curved, semi-retractable claws and rotating wrists that allow them to readily grip and climb," the DEC states.

Why Gray Foxes Climb Trees In New York State

When climbing, foxes push with their back legs while their front paws hold tight, then leap branch to branch once they’re off the ground.

This skill helps them dodge predators and opens up new spots to hunt and forage.

Foxes Even Make Homes In Trees In New York

Believe it or not, gray foxes have even been spotted making their dens (homes) high up in the trees.

