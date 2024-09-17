Tragic: Missing Student, Marine Found Dead In Upstate New York

The search for a missing Marine came to a tragic conclusion in Upstate New York.

On Monday, New York State Police from Upstate New York confirmed a missing man was found dead.

Search For Missing Wisconsin Man Reaches Town Of Saranac

On September 11, 2024, at approximately 5:13 p.m., New York State Police members responded to Standish Road in the town of Saranac for a suspicious vehicle left in the same area.

The vehicle, a 2016 Mercedes Benz, color Black, Wisconsin registration ATC1095, was located at the Cold Brook Public Use Parking Area on Standish Road in the town of Saranac.

Troopers soon learned the Mercedes belonged to Brandon L. Christie. He was reported as missing to the Appleton Police Department in Wisconsin on September 9.

He last spoke to his family in August, according to police.

Missing Man Found Dead

New York State Police members, New York State Forest Rangers, and the New York State search and Rescue Federation conducted an organized search of the wooded areas near Standish Road in the town of Saranac.

Christie was located deceased in a wooded area near Cold Brook public parking area on Sept. 15.

"Foul play is not suspected in his death," New York State Police said on Facebook.

In a press release, New York State Police added that Christie was found in the wooded area off of the Standish Road in the town of Saranac "with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound." An autopsy is scheduled at Glens Falls Hospital.

Student At Columbia University

Christie was a student at the School of General Studies at Columbia, General Studies Dean Lisa Rosen-Metsch confirmed.

“Those who knew Brandon well described him as a natural leader with a personable, kind, caring, and intelligent demeanor,” Rosen-Metsch said in a letter to the community, according to the Columbia Spectator.

Christie went to Columbia University after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps for over four years, according to the Columbia Spectator. He was a director of community for the U.S. Military Veterans of Columbia University and in spring 2022 received a service award at the annual General Studies Student Leadership Awards Ceremony.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information can contact New York State Police. Many students and children from New York remain missing. See if you can help by browsing their photos below.

