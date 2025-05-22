Traffic Nightmare: Roads Closed As President Visits Hudson Valley
President Trump is heading to the Hudson Valley. With him comes roadblocks, shutdowns, and major delays. Here's everything you need to know.
A record number of New Yorkers are expected to deal with traffic nightmares this weekend. Making matters worse for some is the closure of a number of roads in the Hudson Valley.
AAA Predicts Record Travel In New York For Memorial Day Weekend
AAA says 45.1 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home over the Memorial Day holiday period. That's up over a million from last year, and surpasses a record 44 million traveling in 2005.
If you're driving in the Hudson Valley, be aware that a number of roads will also be closed down to all traffic. Before we share those locations, let's look at the best and worst times to travel from Thursday, May 22, to Monday, May 26.
Best And Worst Times To Travel In New York For Memorial Day Weekend
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Roads Closed As President Trump Visits Hudson Valley
On top of traffic caused by Memorial Day Weekend travel, Hudson Valley residents will deal with traffic across the region as many colleges have planned graduations.
Including at West Point, where President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver the commencement address.
The graduation starts on Saturday, May 24, at 10 a.m. Gates open at 7 a.m. Due to security considerations, all guests should are told to be seated by 9 a.m.
Graduating cadets will begin their march around 9:30 a.m.
Expect Major Delays, Road Closures
With the President coming to town, officials say to "Expect major delays" plus "road closures periodically throughout the day."
Can You Guess: Beloved Coffee Chain In New York Named "Worst In America"
Roads around Michie Stadium will be closed to all vehicles without a blocking pass starting at 4 a.m. on Saturday. Road closures will last until well after the graduation ceremony is over.
Plus, traffic will be stopped any time the guest speaker, Trump, is on the move, including when they leave the campus.
See More: Upstate New York Home To World's Cleanest, Most Beautiful Lake
In addition, at West Point there will be:
- No through traffic from Jefferson Hall to the 101 intersection.
No through traffic between Howze, Stony Lonesome, and Washington Road.
No through traffic from the Washington Road/101 intersection through Trophy Point to Jefferson Hall.
Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State
Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State
The Parts Of New York That Support President Trump The Most, Least
The Parts Of New York That Support President Trump The Most, Least
What is President Trump’s America First Priorities?
What is President Trump’s America First Priorities?
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM