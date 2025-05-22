President Trump is heading to the Hudson Valley. With him comes roadblocks, shutdowns, and major delays. Here's everything you need to know.

A record number of New Yorkers are expected to deal with traffic nightmares this weekend. Making matters worse for some is the closure of a number of roads in the Hudson Valley.

AAA Predicts Record Travel In New York For Memorial Day Weekend

anyaberkut anyaberkut loading...

AAA says 45.1 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home over the Memorial Day holiday period. That's up over a million from last year, and surpasses a record 44 million traveling in 2005.

If you're driving in the Hudson Valley, be aware that a number of roads will also be closed down to all traffic. Before we share those locations, let's look at the best and worst times to travel from Thursday, May 22, to Monday, May 26.

Best And Worst Times To Travel In New York For Memorial Day Weekend According to AAA, these are the best and worst times to hit the road for the long weekend.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Roads Closed As President Trump Visits Hudson Valley

Los Angeles's 405 Freeway Re-Opens Ahead Of Schedule Getty Images loading...

On top of traffic caused by Memorial Day Weekend travel, Hudson Valley residents will deal with traffic across the region as many colleges have planned graduations.

Including at West Point, where President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver the commencement address.

The graduation starts on Saturday, May 24, at 10 a.m. Gates open at 7 a.m. Due to security considerations, all guests should are told to be seated by 9 a.m.

Graduating cadets will begin their march around 9:30 a.m.

Expect Major Delays, Road Closures

President Trump Speaks At West Point Graduation Ceremony Getty Images loading...

With the President coming to town, officials say to "Expect major delays" plus "road closures periodically throughout the day."

Roads around Michie Stadium will be closed to all vehicles without a blocking pass starting at 4 a.m. on Saturday. Road closures will last until well after the graduation ceremony is over.

Plus, traffic will be stopped any time the guest speaker, Trump, is on the move, including when they leave the campus.

In addition, at West Point there will be:

Canva Canva loading...

No through traffic from Jefferson Hall to the 101 intersection.

No through traffic between Howze, Stony Lonesome, and Washington Road.

No through traffic from the Washington Road/101 intersection through Trophy Point to Jefferson Hall.

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State We've learned the most dangerous month, day, and hour to drive in New York State. You may want to stay off the roads during these times.

The Parts Of New York That Support President Trump The Most, Least

The Parts Of New York That Support President Trump The Most, Least Below is how each county in New York State voted in the 2024 Presidential election, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

What is President Trump’s America First Priorities?