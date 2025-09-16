Trader Joe’s Confirms Massive Expansion, Including In New York
Trader Joe's is opening up several new locations, including in Upstate New York.
Trader Joe's is beloved by shoppers across New York
Why New Yorker's Lover Trader Joe's
New Yorkers who have shopped at Trader Joe's rave about the experience.
While there's still no location in the Mid-Hudson Valley, New Yorkers love Trader Joe’s because it delivers affordable groceries with unique products they can’t find anywhere else.
Add in friendly staff and quick checkout lines, and it feels like a rare stress-free shopping experience.
When the WPDH morning show polls its audience about what businesses we want in the Hudson Valley, Trader Joe's is always one of the most popular choices.
Trader Joe's does have a few stores in the Lower Hudson Valley.
Trader Joe's currently has over 20 stores in New York State, including:
Brooklyn
Buffalo
Colonie
Commack
Garden City
Halfmoon
Hartsdale
Hewlett
Ithaca
Lake Grove
Larchmont
Merrick
New York City
Oceanside
Plainview
Queens
Rochester
Scarsdale
Staten Island
Syracuse
Yorktown
Glemont
Miller Place
Trader Joe's Confirms New Stores Are Coming Soon
This month, the company confirmed at least 8 more locations, including one in New York.
"We've consulted our maps and compass and have found a terrific location for a store in Williamsville, NY. We are proud to be joining the neighborhood and to continue our commitment to providing nourishment to the surrounding communities through our Neighborhood Shares program," Trader Joe's States on its website.
State
Trader Joe's Opening In Williamsville, New York
Trader Joe's says its crew is "working hard" to open its doors in Williamsville.
Reports say it will be located at 5017 Transit Road in Williamsville. An opening date hasn't been confirmed.
