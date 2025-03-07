Toxic Danger: Fentanyl Lab Dismantled In Hudson Valley, New York

A man on parole is accused of running a "fentanyl lab" in the Hudson Valley.

On Thursday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the Orange County Drug Task Force dismantled a "fentanyl lab" following a months-long investigation

Orange County Drug Task Force Dismantles Fentanyl Lab

Canva Canva loading...

The alleged "fentanyl lab" was in the City of Newburgh. Police say an investigation was started months ago "into the sale of deadly fentanyl" in the City of Newburgh and its surrounding area.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Police report the "seizure of a Fentanyl Lab in the City of Newburgh" happened on Wednesday on Liberty Street.

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

Officials allege a search warrant yielded the recovery of over four ounces of fentanyl, cutting compounds, packaging material, a mechanical mixing device, and what is believed to be a sedative additive.

One Person Arrested

Police allege 34-year-old Kelvin Lagres was selling drugs in the Newburgh area. He's currently under the supervision of Federal Probation for narcotics charges.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

He was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the first degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, all felonies. More charges are expected.

"The fight against the poisonous spread of drugs remains one of the highest priorities of my Office," Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said. “The deadly spread of fentanyl can only be disrupted by dedicated, long-term narcotics investigations."

Computer Arrest Canva loading...

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

Lagres was remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail.

These 12 Armed And Dangerous Men Are Wanted By Police In New York State

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 34 Homicides