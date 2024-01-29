Special Pharmacies Coming To Many New York State Grocery Stores

A popular grocery store chain in New York is rolling out "specialty" pharmacies.

At a time when many pharmacies in New York State are closing, we've learned of some new "specialty" pharmacies that are coming to the region.

Rite Aid Files For Chapter 11

Rite Aid recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in late 2023 due to slumping sales and a growing number of opioid-related lawsuits.

In an internal document, obtained by Hudson Valley Post, the drug store chain confirmed plans on Tuesday to close over 150 stores across the nation, including over 20 in New York State.

Walgreens Plans To Close Locations

We also learned Walgreens Boots Alliance is expecting to close 150 Walgreens locations across the United States by August 2024.

Walgreens has over 9,000 locations nationwide with about 90 stores in New York alone.

Tops Friendly Markets Launches Specialty Pharmacy Program

On Friday, Tops Friendly Markets announced the launch of the Tops Markets Specialty Pharmacy Program.

This will allow patients to have access to specialty medications right at their local community pharmacy, officials say.

"Specialty medications include medications that can be complex to administer, have a high cost and/or require special storage or handling," Tops Friendly Markets stated in a press release. "Additionally, specialty medications require strict adherence to a treatment plan to ensure successful outcomes for patients. To ensure these successful outcomes, Tops Specialty Pharmacy will become an integral part of a patient’s healthcare team. The services include providing educational resources, developing an individualized clinical care plan, coordinating insurance benefits, navigating financial assistance to help patients afford their medications, and ensuring continuous patient care throughout the course of their treatment."

Chronic diseases are typically treated with specialty medications and can include:

Rheumatoid Arthritis,

Psoriatic Arthritis,

Hepatitis,

Psoriasis,

Ulcerative Colitis,

HIV/AIDS,

Multiple Sclerosis,

Crohn’s Disease.

“As we continue to expand the services we offer our customers, Tops is committed to making it even easier for you to get every healthy thing you need in one quick stop and that includes your pharmacy, Tops Friendly Markets President Ron Ferri stated in a press release.

The specialty pharmacy services will be supported by an expert team of Specialty Pharmacists and Patient Care Coordinators, according to store officials.

Tops Friendly Markets operates nearly 150 locations in New York State and surrounding areas.

