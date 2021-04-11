Top 3 Forgotten Hudson Valley Picnic Spots

The spring welcomes in so many things to look forward to. The sunnier days and warmer temps, the blossoming of flowers and chance to be outside more. Thankfully, here in the Hudson Valley there are endless activities to take part in. The real question is, when was the last time that you went on a picnic? It is hard to slow down in this busy state but taking the time to is worth it. Be sure to grab your favorite snack, beverage, and fruit platter to enjoy a relaxing day.

Here are a few spots to plan your next picnic date, gathering or solo trip to.

Opus 40, Saugerties

Last summer, I took a trip to Opus 40 and it was fascinating. I loved learning about the history of the grounds and how all the art pieces, stones and foundations were created by one man who lived on site. Along with finding a spot to have a picnic, you can also explore the grounds, stop at the gift shop, and check out the old swimming pool.

Plan your next experience here.

Storm King Art Center, New Windsor

I went here with my sister a few years back which is where I got the idea to have a picnic here. There are so many different spots to sit and relax upon their 500 acres. After your picnic, you can check out the art on site, the gift shop or even rent a bike.

Check out the details here.

Minnewaska State Park, Kerhonkson

When in doubt, head to Minnewaska is my motto. It seems like there is always something to do near that area and views to see. Be sure to find a breathtaking spot near the forest, lakes, or cliffs. If it is warm enough, bring a bathing suit or extra pair of shoes to go hiking. The opportunities are endless at Minnewaska.

Find out more here.

Have you been to any of these spots? Where will you have a picnic? Share with us below.