Enchanting Spring Gardens to Visit in The Hudson Valley

The perfect spring day consists of high 70s and sunny. Do you ever have the urge to just get your car and roll the windows down on days like that? It seems that joy rides and even night strolls are so peaceful here in the Hudson Valley.

I love cruising around finding the next best thing to see or explore. One of my favorite adventures consists of visiting flower gardens. The smell of fresh blossoming flowers during this month screams spring. Although some gardens may still be in the process of growing, it's handy to keep this in mind when the time is right.

Check out these beautiful and enchanting flower gardens in the Hudson Valley.

Orange County Arboretum, Hamptonburgh

Set upon 35 acres, this flower-filled heaven is a florist’s dream. Between the botanical views to trees and foundation and paths, there's a lot to see. Be sure to bring a snack and lounge in the grass or on one of their benches to enjoy the view and smell of fresh flowers.

There is also a Remembrance Walkway and Garden on site to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11. This is also for those whose lives have been changed due to September 11, 2001. There's a beautiful sculpture that has the names of Hudson Valley heroes. View their gallery here.

This is open dawn until dusk.

Innisfree Garden, Millbrook

I heard about this garden and had to check it out last summer. Innisfree is known for being on with nature for over 50 years now. The path consists of waterfalls and a lake to view. This is another ideal spot to bring some grub and relax within mother nature. For more details, visit here.

Innisfree will officially open April 24 and 25.

Stonecrop Gardens, Cold Spring

Upon acres and acres, Stonecrop Gardens has not only one but a few different style gardens. This site was once the home to Anne and Frank Cabot. It was not until 1992 that Stonecrop gardens then became a public garden. This spot is known as a hidden gem within the Hudson Valley.

Stonecrop Gardens reopened on April 2, 2021. Be sure to register here if you would like to visit.

Do you have your own garden? Where’s your favorite flower spot in the Hudson Valley?