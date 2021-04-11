The Other PoTown. Have You Ever Visited Poughkeepsie, Arkansas?

Poughkeepsie, New York has drawn its share of attention, and even ridicule, for many years because of its rather unusual name. The name comes from Wappinger Indian, which means “reed-covered lodge by the little water place.”. But did you know that it is not the only Poughkeepsie located in the United States? The state of Arkansas has its very own Poughkeepsie as well, located in the north central part of the state. If you've ever actually been through this town along Highway 58, it certainly gives new meaning to the old phrase don't blink, or you'll miss it.

Wikipedia describes Poughkeepsie, Arkansas as an unincorporated community in Sharp County. The tiny area with a population of only around 400, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's estimates, is nestled near the Ozarks Mountains in the northern part of the state, not far from the Missouri border. The only river close by to the other Poughkeepsie is the Strawberry River, which is a tributary of the Black River.

If you take a peak on Google Maps, there really isn't much in the area, aside from some small residential homes and a number of boarded up structures and abandoned businesses. Google Maps also lists a Baptist Church, and some sort of event barn as being part of the Poughkeepsie area. Wikipedia says that the Hillcrest School District serves the community. Aside from that, you'd have to travel to other nearby towns like; Evening Shade, Sidney, Cave City, or maybe Strawberry to find anything else to do. Jonesboro is not too far off to the east, and you could plan a day trip to Little Rock if you'd like.

There's sure to be some nice scenery if you hit the road travel a little bit towards the Ozarks. Winters can be cold, though nothing like the northeast, while summers are brutally hot and humid. If you're looking for famous sites or landmarks in Poughkeepsie, Arkansas, there are none that we know of. Realtor.com doesn't list much in the area, though you might be able to get a good deal on a decent size home with some good land not too far out of town.