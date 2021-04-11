NYS Police in Columbia County Make COVID Vaccine House Calls

As time goes on, we're making more and more progress with COVID-19 vaccinations in and around the Hudson Valley.

Towards the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, when the COVID-19 vaccine first came out, it felt like most American's were scrambling to get their appointment. It was extremely confusing and frustrating trying to figure it all out.

Thankfully, things have been easing up in New York. Governor Cuomo has announced over the last few weeks that those 30 and older can receive vaccines while people 16 and older can start receiving the vaccine starting Tuesday, April 6.

Columbia County is doing what they can to make sure those who can't leave their homes are getting properly vaccinated.

The New York State Police announced on social media that they are administering vaccines. In a Tweet they wrote:

Another way we are working to serve and protect. We partnered with the Columbia County Health Department to administer COVID vaccines to community members not able to travel to a vaccine site. Our EMS trained staff will administer 100 vaccines over the course of a week

The EMS-trained staff through the New York State Police will be vaccinating 100 people throughout the week.

Around the Hudson Valley, there are several locations where you can get vaccinated. The Ulster County Fair Grounds in Ulster, the old JC Penny location at the Poughkeepsie Galleria in Dutchess County as well as pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens are offering appointments.

If you're wondering what to expect once you've gotten on-site, we've broken down the COVID-19 vaccination experience at the SUNY Orange location.

For details about how to get your vaccination appointment, visit your local county's website.

