‘Tiny’ Upstate New York Town ‘Secretly’ One Of America’s ‘Best’
A tiny town in New York State was just named one of the very "best places" in the entire world.
Aurora, or Aurora-on-Cayuga, was honored.
Aurora, New York Named Best Place To Live In The Empire State
Only In Your State named Aurora "The Best Place In New York."
The article goes on to explain "Why This One Tiny Town Is Secretly The Best Place In New York."
The article highlights several reasons why Aurora is the best place in New York including:
Cayuga Lake
The Aurora Inn
1833 Kitchen & Bar
MacKenzie-Childs
Rowland House
The Village Market
Fargo Bar & Grill
According to Google more top attractions include:
Cayuga Lake Tours
Wells College
Cayuga Lake Fishing
Bright Leaf Vineyard
Aurora Brewing
Long Point State Park
More About Aurora, New York
Aurora was established in the late 1700s. The village is located in the town of Ledyard in Cayuga County, on the shore of Cayuga Lake.
In 1976, the entire village was placed on the National Register of Historic Places, and several buildings were given national landmark status, according to the village's website.
Just over 640 people live in Aurora, according to the latest census data.
Country Living agrees with Only In Your State, calling Aurora "America's Best Kept Secret."
