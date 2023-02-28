Timeline: When Snow Will Stop In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

Don't be fooled, snow is expected to continue to fall throughout the region for a number of more hours. Here's when the storm will pass us and how much snow we will end up with.

For likely the first time all winter, Hudson Valley residents will be breaking out the snowblowers and snow shovels Tuesday morning and afternoon.

When Will The Snow Stop Across The Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

The good news, if you are up early and going to shovel or clean off your car, the snow appears very easy to move. I had about 6 inches of snow on my car around 4:30 a.m. this morning in Orange County but was pleasantly surprised with how easy it was to push the snow off my car.

The snow began falling Monday night and continued falling throughout the overnight hours.

Travel could be extremely difficult during the morning commute. Main roads should be fine, but backroads were still covered in snow, as of 6 a.m. Tuesday morning in Orange, Ulster and Dutchess counties.

Many school districts across the region are closed or delayed.

Worst Of the Storm Has Passed

The good news, the worst of the storm has passed the region. Hudson Valley Weather predicted the heaviest snowfall rates would be seen between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Monday.

However, about 1 to 4 more inches of snow could fall Tuesday morning.

The storm should tamper off Tuesday afternoon. Hudson Valley Weather predicts the storm will end Tuesday between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. from southwest to Northeast.

Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect across the Hudson Valley until Tuesday afternoon or Tuesday evening.

Winter Storm Warnings For Ulster, Greene, Schoharie, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Fulton, Montgomery, Hamilton, Warren, and southern Herkimer Counties.

Winter Storm Warning For Orange, Rockland, Putnam, and Westchester Counties; Winter Storm Advisory For Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, Suffolk, Nassau

Winter Storm Warning For Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties

How Much Snow Will Fall Across Hudson Valley, Worst In Ulster, Sullivan Counties

Forecasters predict some locations may see up to a foot of snow when the snow stops falling.

Places like Saugerties, Woodstock, Liberty and Fallsburg will end up with 6 to 12 inches of snow, while most of the region will finish with 3 to 8 inches of snow.

