Timeline For Potential Snow Across Hudson Valley, New York

The odds of the "first significant winter storm of the 21-22 season" continue to increase.

Get our free mobile app

On Monday, Hudson Valley Weather thought there was a 60 percent chance the region would see its "first significant winter storm of the 21-22 season" and a 40 percent chance of the storm missing the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, there was a 75 percent chance of snow and a 25 percent chance of a complete miss.

Irina Igumnova Irina Igumnova loading...

Hudson Valley Weather now believes there's a 75 percent chance of snow and a 25 percent chance of a complete miss.

"Previously, the guidance seemed split between a significant snowstorm and a complete miss. On Monday the models met in the middle, with a solution that looks more likely to bring snow to the Hudson Valley, but in the form of a weaker storm," Hudson Valley Weather wrote Tuesday morning.

robertiez robertiez loading...

As we get closer to potential snow Thursday into Friday the chances of snow continue to increase. Hudson Valley Weather now puts the chances of snow at 85 percent with a 15 percent chance of a complete miss.

Hudson Valley Weather now puts the chances of snow at 85 percent with a 15 percent chance of a complete miss.

"Early projections would give our region between 2 and 6 inches of snow, depending on how the details unfold in the next 24 to 36 hours," Hudson Valley Weather wrote early Wednesday. "This would have implications for the Friday AM commute."

Hudson Valley Weather believes there is a 30 percent chance of 1 to 3 inches of snow, a 40 percent chance of 3 to 6 inches of snow and a 15 percent chance of over a half-foot of snow.

Lily facebook loading...

Snow is expected to start falling around midnight on Friday and continue to fall until around noon. The heaviest snow is expected south and east of the region, officials say.

Hudson Valley Weather believes there is a 30 percent chance of 1 to 3 inches of snow, a 40 percent chance of 3 to 6 inches of snow and a 15 percent chance of over a half-foot of snow.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

Snow is expected to start falling around midnight on Friday and continue to fall until around noon.

"It is important to note, that we can still experience changes in the data. If the upper level trough is stronger and deeper, it could mean a storm that hugs the coast and intensifies. These little details in the setup can create big changes in the end result... so we'll be watching closely," Hudson Valley Weather adds.

'Today'Star Enjoys Birthday in Hudson Valley With New York Celebs

New York ER Doctor Shares Shocking COVID Observations A New York doctor breaks down how COVID affects the vaccinated, unvaccinated and boosted Empire State residents.

Hudson Valley Deli, Bakery & Café Forced To Close in New York

Food the Year You Were Born

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

New York Unveils New COVID Plan To Save Lives, Prevent Illness New York State issued a number of new ideas in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID during the "Winter Surge."

How Much Do You Have To Make To Be Middle Class in New York?

20 Richest New York Zipcodes

Many New York Pizzerias Among Top 20 in America