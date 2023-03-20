Throw Away This Baby Formula In New York State

The post-pandemic surge in births has been fun to watch! Perhaps you have friends who are expecting or maybe it is you who just had a baby?? There is nothing like the joy of becoming a parent and yet there are few things that make you more nervous.

Whether you have one child or many, there is not a moment that passes when you don't think about them. I have three kids and one on the way and miss them as soon as they go to bed! When you hear or read about a baby product recall, you are on high alert.

Perrigo says they're pulling a portion of their Gerber Good Start SoothePro powdered formula products off shelves "out of an abundance of caution." The recall applies to various sizes of containers sold across the U.S. with "Use By" dates between July 4th and 16th of next year.

