This Very Unique Upstate New York Bridge Is The Oldest In America

New York State Covered Bridge Society

Did you know that a very unique bridge in Upstate New York is actually the oldest of its kind in all of the United States?

The Hyde Hall Covered Bridge turns 100 this year.

Upstate New York Bridge Turns 100

New York State Covered Bridge Society
Recently, reports about the Hyde Hall Covered Bridge in Otsego County went viral.

The reason, turns out, the Hyde Hall Covered Bridge is the oldest covered bridge in all of America.

Fun Facts About The Hyde Hall Covered Bridge, The Oldest Covered Bridge In New York

Today, the bridge is owned and maintained by New York State and carries pedestrian traffic across Shadow Brook.

Famous People Who Have Crossed The Bridge

Getty Images for Turner
Several famous people have crossed the bridge to visit the Hyde Hall Estate, including:

  • Theodore Roosevelt
  • Franklin Roosevelt
  • Eleanor Roosevelt
  • George Pataki, Laurence Rockefeller,
  • Paul Newman
  • Brad Pitt

What Is A Covered Bridge?

According to the New York State Covered Bridge Society is an "authentic” covered bridge" is:

A bridge originally constructed as a self-supporting, wooden-truss system, covered bridge; built to convey public traffic and/or has significant and intrinsic historic value to the area.

Bicentennial Celebration Planned In New York

New York State Covered Bridge Society
A Bicentennial celebration for the Hyde Hall Covered Bridge is scheduled for October 11, 2025.

