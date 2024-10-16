This New York Landmark is Most Photogenic In America
A New York landmark received some high praise for its beauty.
One New York City landmark was just named the second most Instagrammable in America. However, New York City also dominated a list of the "worst tourist traps" in the United States.
Four New York State Landmarks Among "Worst Tourist Traps in America"
24/7 Wall Street named the "18 Worst Tourist Traps in America."
To craft its list, the website searched ten different travel blogs and websites. Four landmarks across New York State made the list.
Four New York State Landmarks Among Worst Tourist Traps in America
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
The Plaza Hotel Most Instagrammable Luxurious Hotels
According to a survey by the website CanadaCasino, The Plaza Hotel in New York City is the second most "Instagrammable" luxury hotel in America.
Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns
The website looked into luxury hotels that were tagged the most on Instagram and TikTok to craft its list.
The Plaza Hotel was tagged 122,462 times on Instagram and over 3,000 times on TikTok.
"The Plaza has welcomed guests from around the world to enjoy its magic at the castle on Central Park South for more than 100 years," the hotel states on its website.
Below are the Top 10 Most Instagrammable Luxurious Hotels In America
#1 Bellagio: Nevada
Only the Bellagio in Las Vegas grabbing is more "Instagrammable" than The Plaza Hotel
#2 The Plaza: New York
#3 Amangiri: Utah
#4 Beverly Hilton: California
View this post on Instagram
#5 London House: Chicago, Illinois
#6 Post Ranch Inn: California
#7 Rancho Valencia: California
#8 Hotel Jerome: Colorado,
#9 Sagamore Pendry, Baltimore, Maryland
Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York
#10 Waldorf Astoria: Chicago, Illinois
New York State 'Tourist Traps' Found To Be Crawling With Bed Bugs
If you do travel to these landmarks, just know they appear to be crawling with bed bugs.
These 50 US Cities are Crawling with Bed Bugs
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow
Keep Reading:
Times Square is the biggest tourist trap on the globe, according to research from Preply.
YIKES: Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs
When it comes to bed bugs, New Yorkers are very concerned! Below are the 15 hometowns in New York that appear to be the most concerned about bed bugs.
Top 15 New York Cities Most Concerned With Bed Bugs
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler