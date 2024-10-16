This New York Landmark is Most Photogenic In America

A New York landmark received some high praise for its beauty.

One New York City landmark was just named the second most Instagrammable in America. However, New York City also dominated a list of the "worst tourist traps" in the United States.

Four New York State Landmarks Among "Worst Tourist Traps in America"

24/7 Wall Street named the "18 Worst Tourist Traps in America."

To craft its list, the website searched ten different travel blogs and websites. Four landmarks across New York State made the list.

Four New York State Landmarks Among Worst Tourist Traps in America 24/7 Wall Street recently named the 18 Worst Tourist Traps in America. New York State dominated the list.

The Plaza Hotel Most Instagrammable Luxurious Hotels

According to a survey by the website CanadaCasino, The Plaza Hotel in New York City is the second most "Instagrammable" luxury hotel in America.

The website looked into luxury hotels that were tagged the most on Instagram and TikTok to craft its list.

The Plaza Hotel was tagged 122,462 times on Instagram and over 3,000 times on TikTok.

"The Plaza has welcomed guests from around the world to enjoy its magic at the castle on Central Park South for more than 100 years," the hotel states on its website.

Below are the Top 10 Most Instagrammable Luxurious Hotels In America

#1 Bellagio: Nevada

Only the Bellagio in Las Vegas grabbing is more "Instagrammable" than The Plaza Hotel

#2 The Plaza: New York

#3 Amangiri: Utah

#4 Beverly Hilton: California

#5 London House: Chicago, Illinois

#6 Post Ranch Inn: California

#7 Rancho Valencia: California

#8 Hotel Jerome: Colorado,

#9 Sagamore Pendry, Baltimore, Maryland

#10 Waldorf Astoria: Chicago, Illinois

If you do travel to these landmarks, just know they appear to be crawling with bed bugs.

