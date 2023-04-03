This New York Ghost Town Was Once A Beautiful Vacation Spot

What was once a peaceful beautiful vacation village in Upstate New York is now a town filled with mostly empty abandoned buildings. Have you heard of Parksville located in Central New York?

Parksville is located in the town of Liberty New York. This is located about two hours south of Utica. Parksville g attention at the beginning of the 20th century with the establishment of The Ontario and Western Railway.

The O&W provided easy and direct transportation to the picturesque Catskill region, where the industry was booming and tycoons were building stately summer homes and hotels."

Until the Great Depression, Parksville was a preferred summer destination for people who lived in New Jersey and New York City. More than 100 hotels and resorts were built, and so many visitors flocked to Parksville.

Most of those hotels according to Atlas Obscura, closed their doors in the aftermath of the Great Depression. The largest resorts remained in operation until around the 1960s.

Route 17, a new highway that directed traffic through town, would briefly pique renewed interest in Parksville. In the late 80s and 90s, a group of local business owners tried to revive the town with a scattering of cafés, restaurants, and shops, but their success was short-lived.

Route 17 eventually became Interstate 86 which rerouted vehicles out of Parksville.

Today, Parksville is all but abandoned. People still live in Parksville, some businesses are still open, but overall many business, hotels, and houses lay abandoned. This includes a ton of restaurants and cafes that tried to open between the 1980s and 1990s to rebuild the town.

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Take a virtual tour now:

