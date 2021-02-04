Pine Bush UFO Fair to Return this Summer

They're here! (Please read that in the creepy, little girl voice from The Poltergeist). Or should we say, they're back.

We all know the COVID-19 pandemic canceled big events that we loved around the Hudson Valley in 2020. Unfortunately, that included the popular Pine Bush UFO Fair. The Fair, that draws thousands of visitors and brings a ton of business to local Orange county shops, was canceled back in July of last year.

Since there was so much uncertainty surrounding COVID back then, there was no rescheduled date. Until now.

The Pine Bush UFO Fair had been teasing big news towards the end of January. On the 26th of January they announced the Pine Bush UFO Fair will return to Main Street in Pine Bush on Labor Day weekend 2021, on September 3rd and September 4th.

The event will bring live music, UFO characters and out of this world UFO novelties, plus all day family fun.

Not only will the Pine Bush UFO Fair return, but this spring the Pine Bush UFO & Paranormal Museum will open at 86 Main Street in Pine Bush.

Pine Bush is known as a hot spot for unidentified flying object activity. There have been sightings throughout the years most recently in 2020 that drew national attention and even brought television crews to the area.

Even celebrities have had their own Orange County UFO encounters. Just ask Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Back in 2005 he and an college teammate had an intense UFO encounter in Cornwall, the story has been revisited back in 2016 in the Times Herald Record.

Will you be heading out to Pine Bush this September?