Is this Historic Orange County Museum Haunted?

Have you noticed that there are a lot of paranormal investigations here in the Hudson Valley? The Travel Channel is always featuring shows about hauntings and ghosts, and quite a few have been about the Hudson Valley. We’re an old area with lots of history, so if ghosts do exist, it would be no surprise that they exist right here. And we’re about to find out if they are present at one particular museum in Orange County.

The Hill-Hold and Brick House Museum

The Hill-Hold and Brick House Museums in Campbell Hall were built in the 1760s, and according to the website, reflect the lives of two family homesteads in the New York State Hudson River Valley. Does that sound scary to you? It sounds like it has the potential to be scary if you’re afraid of ghosts. And the Hill-Hold Museum is getting its own paranormal investigation just in time for Halloween, which will be here before you know it.

You can join Full Moon Paranormal tour on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 PM - 10 PM as they explore and investigate a stone farmhouse that was built in 1769, an original summer kitchen, a one-room schoolhouse, and a historic 1870 barn with special guest speakers, Rosalyn and Michael Lewis, psychically-gifted paranormal investigators from Walden. Rosalyn was also a cast member of Ghost Hunters Academy on the Syfy Channel.

Light refreshments will be served and costumes are welcomed at this event, but no full face makeup, masks, or weapons. Tickets are limited and can be purchased right here. For more information about Hill-Hold and Brick House Museums, including the history, how to make a donation, and other events at the museum, visit the Hill-Hold website.

Very “Colorful” Victorian Mansion for Sale in Goshen, NY This Mansion for Sale in Goshen Isn't Lacking in Color

10 Crazy Items Available at Mark Ruffalo's Hudson Valley Store Here are ten pretty wild items that are available at Sunny's Pop , the Narrowsburg boutique owned by Mark Ruffalo and his wife Sunrise.