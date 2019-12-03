Hudson Valley Man Killed During Winter Storm Ezekiel

The first major snowstorm in the Hudson Valley claimed the life of at least one resident.

Winter Storm Ezekiel was expected to dump around a foot of snow or more on the region and the storm that lasted days caused a number of accidents, including at least one that was fatal.

On Monday around 10:20 a.m., New York State Police responded to Quarry Road in Campbell Hall for a snowmobile crash. Upon arrival, troopers observed the operator of the vehicle, David White, 34, of Campbell Hall near the sled.

An investigation revealed that White lost control of the snowmobile, struck a tree and was ejected, police say. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Authorities say he was an inexperienced rider and wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

