Hudson Valley Man Killed During Winter Storm Ezekiel
The first major snowstorm in the Hudson Valley claimed the life of at least one resident.
Winter Storm Ezekiel was expected to dump around a foot of snow or more on the region and the storm that lasted days caused a number of accidents, including at least one that was fatal.
On Monday around 10:20 a.m., New York State Police responded to Quarry Road in Campbell Hall for a snowmobile crash. Upon arrival, troopers observed the operator of the vehicle, David White, 34, of Campbell Hall near the sled.
An investigation revealed that White lost control of the snowmobile, struck a tree and was ejected, police say. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Authorities say he was an inexperienced rider and wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
- Hudson Valley Man Killed During Winter Storm
- 1 Hurt After Car Slams Into Police Car on Taconic During Storm
- Parts of the Hudson Valley Saw Over 2 Feet of Snow
- Toys 'R' Us Opens First New Location Just Outside Hudson Valley
- NY Family Forced to Sell Farm After 240 Years, 7 Generations
- Father Dead, 3 Others Injured in Head-On Crash in Dutchess County
- Man in Critical Condition After Shooting at Senior Housing