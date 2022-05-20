Awesome! Out Of this World UFO Fair Returns to Pine Bush

It’s almost that time of the year. UFO enthusiasts look forward to this all year long, and it takes place right here in the Hudson Valley. It’s one of the coolest events in the area, and people come from all over the country to attend it. What am I talking about? The Pine Bush UFO Fair.

The Pine Bush UFO Fair is happening on June 4 from 10AM - 4PM right on Main Street in the center of Pine Bush. What makes the Pine Bush UFO Fair so awesome is that there is something for everyone to enjoy. Just want to have some fun with the whole family and check it all out? This is the place for you. Do you have a more serious interest in UFOs? There are plenty of things happening at the fair for you, too.

There will be cosplay characters and extraterrestrials of all shapes and sizes, live music, kid’s activities and games, food vendors, unique art and craft vendors. Plus pop-up street performances, interactive games and lots of fun photo-ops. The fair will also host notable paranormal speakers and authors talking about Pine Bush, which is pretty well known for its paranormal history. See what I mean? A little something for everyone.

The Pine Bush UFO & Paranormal Museum & Gift Shop at 86 Main Street will be open all day for learning, looking, and souvenir buying. And all of the local businesses will also be celebrating. For more information about this year’s Pine Bush UFO fair, check out their website.

