Do you believe in ghosts? If you do, it seems you’re not alone. And here in the Hudson Valley, our history goes way back, and so do the stories of ghosts throughout some of our historic buildings. I have friends that swear they can “feel a presence” in certain old houses. My house dates back to 1865, and I’ve been told by some of my more “sensitive” friends that I have a ghost. I’m happy to say it hasn’t made its presence known to me.

One of the coolest old buildings in Poughkeepsie is The Chance Theater on Crannel Street. The Chance was originally opened as the Carroll Players Playhouse in 1912, showing mostly silent films. It’s had many different incarnations since then, but it’s been a music venues for a good part of our lifetimes. Imagine the history in that building. And the ghosts.

Full Moon Paranormal will be conducting a 5-hour investigation of the Historic Chance Theater on Saturday, April 3. Originally, I thought that I would write this article because they were opening up the investigation to 20 members of the public, but that sold out quickly. So, now I suppose that we’re going to have to wait and see what they find. I don’t know about you, but I’m super curious to see the results of the investigation.

Are you from the Hudson Valley, and have you ever seen a ghost or felt a presence? Where were you when it happened? We'd love to hear about your experiences with Hudson Valley ghosts, so share your story with us. Thanks.

