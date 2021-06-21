Hudson Valley Mourns Beloved Concert Stage Manager

I couldn’t believe my eyes when I went on Facebook last night. One of the Hudson Valley music world’s most loved stage managers was killed in a motorcycle accident. Bob Morf has been part of the Hudson Valley music scene for as long as I can remember, and this is heartbreaking news for all who knew him.

Bob has worked at The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie for as long as I can remember. I haven’t seen him in many years, but I can’t remember a time when I didn’t know him. He was also a former Stage Manager for Mountain Jam, former Production Manager for Trans Siberian Orchestra, and was involved in too many Hudson Valley concerts to list. In fact, if you’ve ever seen a concert here in the Hudson Valley, there’s a good chance that Bob Morf was working behind the scenes, making sure everything went smoothly.

Bob loved what he did, that was obvious. It’s also obvious that everybody who worked with Bob, or who was lucky enough to call him a friend absolutely loved him. The outpouring of love on his Facebook page is proof of that.

Bob not only loved his work, he loved riding his motorcycle. He loved his community of biking friends, and they loved him. I’m not sure if it makes things any better that Bob died doing what he loved, it certainly doesn’t make it any easier.

Bob Morf wasn’t just a well loved stage manager and motorcycle enthusiast. He was a well loved husband and family man. Our hearts go out to his family, his friends, and his wife Randi who was always by his side. Rest in Peace, Bob, and thank you for years of dedication to the music, the stage, and the Hudson Valley.

