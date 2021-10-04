Hudson Valley’s Top Music Venue Looking to Showcase Local Talent

Are you a local musician? Or comedian or even a poet? Do you think you’re talented enough to be on stage at one of the Hudson Valley’s most popular and respected music clubs? If you answered yes, then you’ll probably want to be a part of something very exciting going on at The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie.

The Chance Theater has been hosting both national and local acts for as long as I can remember. It’s one of the most well known clubs in the Hudson Valley and beyond. When you think about the people who have graced the stage of The Chance, it’s mind-blowing. Bob Dylan, David Bowie, Stevie Ray Vaughan, and Guns N Roses just to name a few. Now you have a chance to add your own name to that list.

The Chance has announced an Open Mic Talent Search on the first and third Thursday of each month from 6PM - 9PM, kicking off this Thursday Oct.7.If you’re a musician, a comedian, or just someone who has a great talent that can be shared on stage, this is your chance to shine. Each act has two songs or six minutes to show what they can bring. Select acts will be invited to play a special showcase at The Chance.

The Open Mic Talent Search at The Chance will be hosted by songwriter Jerry Ebert, and sign up starts at 5:30PM. Anyone is welcome to come out and watch, and admission is free. Interested? You can email Jerry Ebert or just show up in time to sign up. Good luck, and we’ll see you on stage at The Chance Theater.

Iconic Bands that Have Played at The Chance

Is This Popular Poughkeepsie Restaurant Really for Sale? Paula's Public House in Poughkeepsie is for sale. Here's What You'll Get.