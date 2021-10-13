Popular Hudson Valley Concert Fundraiser Announces 2021 Show

What could be better than a live concert at a great venue with a super line-up of bands playing? I’ll tell you what’s better. Having all of the above, and knowing that all of the proceeds are going to some of the best charities in the area. That’s exactly what’s happening at The Chance Theater on Crannell Street in Poughkeepsie on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 6PM.

The Foodstock Concert Fundraiser is back, and they’ve announced some great bands for this year’s show. Tracy Bonham will headline the show, and she'll be joined by special guests Sirsy, Albino Love Slaves, Snaphammer, Denis Fab, and Davey & Gonzales. That’s a whole night of great live music for a great cause. The show will also be live streamed for those who want to be a part of Foodstock, but for whatever reason can not attend in person. There will also be online interviews and a chance for you to donate from home

The Foodstock Fund organizes this annual charity concert event to donate to food related charitable organizations. This year proceeds will go to Dutchess Outreach, an advocate and provider of hunger relief programs in Dutchess County, and also to provide Thanksgiving Dinner for The Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie.

Tickets for this year's Foodstock Concert are only $20. All ages will be admitted to Foodstock at The Chance. Proof of Covid vaccination or negative Covid test results will be required for entry. For more information and to find out about upcoming shows, visit The Chance Theater website.

