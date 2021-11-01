Hudson Valley Mourns Tony Falco, Owner of The Falcon in Marlboro

Almost every musician here in the Hudson Valley and beyond, as well as most music fans have either been to The Falcon in Marlboro or have been wanting to play or see a show there. The Falcon is one of the most respected music venues in the Hudson Valley, and the reason for that has a lot to do with the man behind The Falcon, Tony Falco.

It was with great sadness over the weekend that I read of the passing of Tony Falco on Oct. 28. I met Tony a handful of times, and I was always impressed with his knowledge and love of music. He took an idea and ran with it, and opened up a music venue and restaurant like no other in the Hudson Valley. The stage at The Falcon has been home to both local and regional musicians and national acts.

Although I didn’t know him well, I know that Tony was a great guy, a family man, and an esteemed member of the community. And he was very talented in many fields, not just music. I recently learned that he was a pilot, engineer and architect, among other things. What an amazing man who actually made a difference in so many lives.

We offer our condolences to Tony’s family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. We’ve all got some great memories of The Falcon, and we will continue to make those memories to honor Tony and the vision that he brought to life. Although The details are not yet complete, public celebrations of Tony’s life will be held this weekend, Nov. 6 and 7. If you would like to celebrate Tony, check here for the details and further announcements.

